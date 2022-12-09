 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using TV warfare against ‘bigoted’ royals

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out for their television warfare stint where ‘only one side’ can fight back.

The conversation began once Ms Tominey pointed out the “slick propaganda” at play, as well as the equally damaging “thinkly-veiled jibes.”

“This was a more subtle form of televisual warfare,” Camilla Tominey wrote in The Daily Telegraph, especially in light of how the “Sussex squad of loyal troops” have already appeared to “battle against bigoted Britain” in the documentary.

“Like a love story featuring an arrow filled with explosives, it used slick propaganda, thinly-veiled jibes and a Sussex squad of loyal troops to do battle against bigoted Britain and its racist press.”

Before concluding she also referenced the lack of presence from the ‘other side’ and branded that akin to hearing ‘a biased and personal account’.

“Yet as soon becomes apparent with this unashamedly one-sided story, there is nothing fair in love and war when it’s waged against an opposition who can’t fight back.”

More From Entertainment:

Reading and Leeds 2023: Billie Eilish, The Killers and more to headline

Reading and Leeds 2023: Billie Eilish, The Killers and more to headline

Prince William has had 'devastating' three years since Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William has had 'devastating' three years since Prince Harry's royal exit
King Charles ignores questions on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix docuseries

King Charles ignores questions on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix docuseries
Lady Gaga joins viral ‘Wednesday’ ‘Bloody Mary’ dance trend on TikTok

Lady Gaga joins viral ‘Wednesday’ ‘Bloody Mary’ dance trend on TikTok

Prince Harry dismisses rumours of rift, divorce with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry dismisses rumours of rift, divorce with Meghan Markle
Olivia Wilde trying to 'move on' after heartbreaking split with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde trying to 'move on' after heartbreaking split with Harry Styles
Kate Middleton ‘hell-bent’ on doing TV interview after Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’

Kate Middleton ‘hell-bent’ on doing TV interview after Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’
Kate Middleton cradles baby bump in Boston: report

Kate Middleton cradles baby bump in Boston: report
Prince William ‘absolutely hates’ Meghan Markle, reveals Kate’s friend

Prince William ‘absolutely hates’ Meghan Markle, reveals Kate’s friend
What did Prince Harry and Meghan say in Netflix series?

What did Prince Harry and Meghan say in Netflix series?
Trevor Noah gets emotional as he bids goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

Trevor Noah gets emotional as he bids goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’ after 7 years

British MP calls for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal title removal

British MP calls for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal title removal