Prince Harry dismisses rumours of rift, divorce with Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dismissed rumours of their rift and divorce, with the royal saying, “we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”



The California-based royal couple rejected the rumours in the first part of their Netflix documentary, released on Thursday.

Netflix released the first three episodes in a six-part documentary series on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, showing how the couple met and the problems they say they faced as part of Britain's royal family.

At one point, Prince Harry says about Meghan, “She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.”

About bringing up their children Archie and Lilibet, and parents’ divorces, Prince Harry said: “What's most important for the two of us is to make sure we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”

Earlier, there were speculations that there is a rift between Meghan and Harry and that all is not well in their marriage.

A psychic had also predicted that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle love days are numbered.