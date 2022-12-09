 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making public ‘feel ill’ with ‘depraved’ claims

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of turning Queen Elizabeth’s life’s work into nothing more than a ‘festival of victimhood’.

Former Sun Associate Editor, Dan Wootton made this admission against the Sussexes.

He started by accusing the couple of portraying the Royal Family as a “racist hellhole” with a “depraved” approach.

He was also quoted telling Express UK, Harry and Meghan's Netflix orgy of victimhood has literally left me feeling ill.”

“Sick at the irrational and unhinged trashing of everything the late Queen spent her seven decades on the throne trying to achieve, especially her beloved Commonwealth which the programme dismisses as 'Empire 2.0'.”

“Nauseous at the sight of the so-called 'private' Meghan stopping in the middle of Harry's marriage proposal to snap a picture of the Duke on bended knee, before filming her own reaction, then deciding to share it with tens of millions for Hollywood dirty money.”

“Queasy at the portrayal of the United Kingdom – hands down the most tolerant country in the world – as some sort of racist hellhole with a depraved media that could just never accept a mixed-race princess.”

Before concluding he even went as far as to bash Prince Harry and Meghan’s desire to “rewrite history’ with their own “woke American media.”

