Friday Dec 09 2022
Nick Carter looks relaxed as he steps out for first time following rape allegations

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Nick Carter looked relaxed and tension free as he stepped out on the day he was accused of raping a disabled woman on a tour bus in 2001.

The singer, 42, has brushed off all the claims and was joined by his band Backstreet Boys as they chatted with fans outside the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday.

Despite news that the band's holiday special has been axed in the wake of the new lawsuit, the group seemed in high spirits.

Carter, casually clad in jeans and trainers, waved at onlookers before posing for photographs with bandmates Aj Mclean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson.

Celebrities set to appear on the special were Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Nikki Glaser, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, and Atsuko Okatsuka.

The news came after Carter was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl on a tour bus during the band's 2001 tour.

The disabled woman who alleges Carter raped her, sobbed during a press conference on Thursday, announcing her lawsuit against the star.

