Friday Dec 09 2022
Web Desk

ASAP Rocky to Adam Levine: Cheating Scandals that shocked the world in 2022

Friday Dec 09, 2022

From ASAP Rocky, Gerard Pique to Adam Levine, some famous celebrities from around the world made headlines with their cheating scandals sending the internet into frenzy.

Some celebrity couples stayed together even after their partners found out about their affairs while others called it quits and started a new life.

Take a look at some famous names who were caught in scandals in 2022.

Adam Levine:

Adam Levine was accused of cheating on his wife pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh.

Stroh said that she had been in a relationship with the Maroon 5 singer for over a year, following which, multiple women came forward claiming that he had inappropriate relationships with them.

Later, Levine denied having an affair, however, he admitted that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Travis Scott:

Travis Scott landed in hot waters after model Rojean Kar, who years ago denied rumours of a fling with him, alleged she had been texting with Scott after working together on a music video set.

The rapper strongly denied cheating on his partner and mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, claiming that he never met the model making the allegations.

Gerard Pique:

Gerard Pique parted ways with his partner of 12 years, Shakira, in June this year igniting rumours that the footballer has cheated on the singer.

The reports about the sports’ star infidelity gained momentum when he made first public appearance with his new girlfriend, a 23-year-old PR student, Clara Chia Marti.

Recently, journalist Jordi Martin, who claims to be a specialist when it comes to the former couple, claimed that Pique cheated on Shakira not once but “countless times.”

Liam Payne:

After pictures featuring Liam Payne getting cosy with Aliana Mawla went viral on internet, his ex-fiancée Maya Henry made a heartbreaking comment on the photos referring to the singer as “my finace.”

Later, the former One Direction band member’s representative confirmed that he and Henry had already parted ways when he started going out with Mawla.

Another insider refuted the rumours while talking to Hollywood Life that Payne had cheated on Henry, adding, “it’s really not fair that he’s being made to look like a cheater.”

ASAP Rocky:

Fashion writer Louis Pisano reported that Rihanna has broken up with A$AP Rocky after she caught him cheating on her with footwear designer Amina Muaddi earlier this year.

However, they delivered the apology after making “reckless tweets,” writing, “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received.”

Pisano apologized for spreading false rumours and hence made it clear that the rapper was loyal to the Diamonds hitmaker who was pregnant at the time.

