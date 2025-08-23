Kate Middleton pens special message during summer break with family

Kate Middleton shares supportive note amid her summer break

Kate Middleton is sending in congratulations to the England women's rugby team ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

"Wishing the Red Roses the very best as they kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign tonight. I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil!" the Princess of Wales, 43, wrote online on Friday, reposting a graphic from the squad.

Kate shared the message via the official social media profiles she shares with Prince William, along with a graphic from the team. She signed the note "C," indicating it came directly from Catherine.

Both Kate and Prince William often use their initials when posting personal messages online.

The Princess of Wales is patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, and her message served as a word of support as the campaign gets underway.

The team, nicknamed Red Roses, will face the United States at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. local time.

The royal family is currently enjoying a quieter summer away from the public eye, spending time with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Kate’s last public appearance was at Wimbledon on July 12 and 13, where she continued tradition by attending the finals in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.