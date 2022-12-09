 
Kendall Jenner oozes charm in strapless minidress before switching to a maxi

And on Thursday, Kendall Jenner showed off her style credentials in two back-to-back stunning outfits as she enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood, LA.

The reality star, 27, spent time at Poppy before heading for a late dinner at a private club on Sunset Blvd and opted to change outfits.

The raven-haired beauty displayed her slim pins in a skimpy black and gold print mini dress while carrying her belongings in a classic black handbag.

Elsewhere, Kendall's slim waist was highlighted in the dazzling long black and silver bodycon number, which she teamed with a strappy pair of block heels.

The Kardashians star was recently involved in rumors that she was dating Harry Styles following her split from Devin Booker, however, sources have shut down those claims.

Kendall broke up with basketball player Devin in October. The two split quietly after dating off-and-on since 2020. 

