Elle King cancels her shows after suffering from concussion

Elle king suffers from a concussion after falling over the stairs at home. She decided to cancel all of her shows following the incident.

On December 8, Elle King took to social media to share the sad news with her fans that she has suffered a concussion from falling down stairs thus her shows will not carry out for some time.

According to Enews, King shared a note on Twitter that read, "Hey guys, Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle."

She added, "I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing."

King, 33, said that the fall occurred at night when she preparing a bottle for her son Lucky Levi, 15 months.

"I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion," she explained. "I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things."

Although the Ex's and Oh's singer was disappointed in not being able to perform, she expressed her thanks to "the artists that stepped in and filled my slots" and radio stations for being understanding and supportive.

In a message to her fans, the Grammy-nominated singer said, "I wish you all happy and healthy holidays, and I can't wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon."



