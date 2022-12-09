 
entertainment
Friday Dec 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Elle King cancels her shows after suffering from concussion

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Elle King cancels her shows after suffering from concussion

Elle king suffers from a concussion after falling over the stairs at home. She decided to cancel all of her shows following the incident.

On December 8, Elle King took to social media to share the sad news with her fans that she has suffered a concussion from falling down stairs thus her shows will not carry out for some time.

According to Enews, King shared a note on Twitter that read, "Hey guys, Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle."

She added, "I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing."

King, 33, said that the fall occurred at night when she preparing a bottle for her son Lucky Levi, 15 months.

"I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion," she explained. "I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things."

Although the Ex's and Oh's singer was disappointed in not being able to perform, she expressed her thanks to "the artists that stepped in and filled my slots" and radio stations for being understanding and supportive.

In a message to her fans, the Grammy-nominated singer said, "I wish you all happy and healthy holidays, and I can't wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon."


More From Entertainment:

Backstreet Boys Holiday special show cancelled after lawsuit and rape allegations on Nick Carter

Backstreet Boys Holiday special show cancelled after lawsuit and rape allegations on Nick Carter
Al Pacino steals the spotlight in his return to the second and final season of the 'Hunters': Check out the teaser

Al Pacino steals the spotlight in his return to the second and final season of the 'Hunters': Check out the teaser
Kendall Jenner oozes charm in strapless minidress before switching to a maxi

Kendall Jenner oozes charm in strapless minidress before switching to a maxi
Michelle Yeoh confirmed to play Madame Morrible in upcoming 'Wicked' films

Michelle Yeoh confirmed to play Madame Morrible in upcoming 'Wicked' films
Ricky Gervais shares James Corden reached out to apologise after joke-stealing scandal

Ricky Gervais shares James Corden reached out to apologise after joke-stealing scandal
ASAP Rocky to Adam Levine: Cheating Scandals that shocked the world in 2022

ASAP Rocky to Adam Levine: Cheating Scandals that shocked the world in 2022
Kanye West wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to marry THIS celebrity

Kanye West wants his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to marry THIS celebrity

Nick Carter looks relaxed as he steps out for first time following rape allegations

Nick Carter looks relaxed as he steps out for first time following rape allegations

Harry Styles secretly hanging out with Kendall Jenner after Olivia Wilde split

Harry Styles secretly hanging out with Kendall Jenner after Olivia Wilde split
Jennifer Lopez urging Ben Affleck to get fillers to iron out his ‘crow's feet’

Jennifer Lopez urging Ben Affleck to get fillers to iron out his ‘crow's feet’
Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta criticizes producers for saying she is 'still in love' with him

Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta criticizes producers for saying she is 'still in love' with him
Kelsey Parker gets ALL SUPPORT from Tom's mum amid budding romance with convicted killer

Kelsey Parker gets ALL SUPPORT from Tom's mum amid budding romance with convicted killer