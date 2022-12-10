 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' RM shines at UK’s official albums chart with 'Indigo'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

BTS RM shines at UK’s official albums chart with Indigo
BTS' RM shines at UK’s official albums chart with 'Indigo'

The singer and rapper RM takes over United kingdom's official Album charts ranking of this week with his solo album Indigo.

On December 10, Soompi reported that RM's album Indigo debuted at No. 45 spot on the UK official Album chart.

With this achievement, RM became the third member in K-pop history to enter the chart as a solo artist, after his bandmates Suga with D-2 and J-Hope Jack In The Box.

Indigo also ranked at No. 55 on the official Sales Chart and No.4 on the album Download chart of this week.

In addition, the title track of the music album Wild flower featuring Cho Youjeen also landed at No. 10 on the Official Singles Sales Chart and No. 8 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart.

For those unversed, Indigo is the first solo music album of the BTS star which was released on December 2, 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news
DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report

DC set to move Aquaman's Jason Momoa to different hero: Report
Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Harry, Meghan overlook Queen’s proudest achievement in Netflix series: ‘Patronising!’

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana
Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional
R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album

R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album
Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks
'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death

'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death
Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?

Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?
Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'

Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'