 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle crying about 'strangest' things: 'So what if Kate is not into hugging?'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Meghan Markle is receiving flak for crying about 'random' things in her Netflix docuseries.

The Duchess of Sussex, who describes her first meeting with Kate Middleton on the show, revealed she was taken aback when the 'formal' Princess of Wales was not accustomed to hugging.

Speaking about the Duchess of confession, royal commentator Jonathan notes how Meghan is "blubbing and crying about the strangest of things." 

Speaking to US Weekly, Mr Sacerdoti said: "That was another shocker in there, that the Royal Family is formal.

"Who would've thought? I think the idea that formality would've extended behind the scenes, I guess that's possible.

"Maybe William and Catherine are a bit formal but I read a thing this morning that said most people prefer the British stiff upper lip to the weak, trembling bottom lip of these two.

"They always seem to be bobbing and crying about the strangest of things. When you meet your partner's family for the first time, and they're not necessarily as into hugging as you are, so what? Who cares? Why are we listening to these sorts of whinges?"

He continued: "It's almost as bad as when we had to hear about their little squabble about bridesmaids dresses at that multi-million-pound wedding that we all paid for with our tax money.

"Again, I just don't think this stuff resonates with everyday people.

"I don't think they're sympathetic towards these sorts of whinges," he concluded.

Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky as he announces new musical album
Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana

Prince Philip wrote 'Charles is silly to leave you for Camilla' in secret letter to Diana
Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional

Quebec Assembly makes the oath to King Charles III optional
R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album

R. Kelly straight up denies releasing 'I Admit It' album
Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Winslet opens up about ‘Mare of Easttown’ season 2 possibility

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks

Kate Middleton unearthed video raises doubts over Meghan Markle remarks
'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death

'One Tree Hill' Bevin Prince says late husband talked being 'struck by lightening' before death
Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?

Henry Cavill Superman can not fit in the new DC Universe?
Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'

Hasan Minhaj says Trevor Noah made 'The Daily Show' 'his own'
Emily Ratajkowski says therapy helped conquer 'fear of abandonment'

Emily Ratajkowski says therapy helped conquer 'fear of abandonment'
Gwyneth Paltrow fears she may get cancer that killed her father

Gwyneth Paltrow fears she may get cancer that killed her father
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series backed by Gayle King

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series backed by Gayle King