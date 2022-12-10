 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth takes on high-risk Christmas tradition with Elsa Pataky

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

FileFootage

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are taking Christmas tradition way too seriously as the couple continued their high-risk annual observation.

Taking to social media, the Thor superstar shared a clip in which he can be seen balancing his wifey on his shoulders. While the 46-year-old tried to place a star on the top of a giant Christmas tree.

As the struggle continues throughout the clip, the tree branches collide with Chris’ head making him say “Oh my face!” at one point.

Elsa somehow manages to place the star on top of the tree, sparking cheers from family onlookers while Chris groans: “Oh, my spine”.

Chris Hemsworth takes on high-risk Christmas tradition with Elsa Pataky

Meanwhile, the Hollywood heartthrob announced taking a break from acting after he found out that he was at risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, he shared: “Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet’.”

“I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family...”

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I have been completing the things I was already contracted to do.”

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds ‘excited’ to meet Wrexham's new 'in charge' King Charles

Ryan Reynolds ‘excited’ to meet Wrexham's new 'in charge' King Charles
Prince Harry says Kate Middleton is 'capable' of handling Prince William 'baggage'

Prince Harry says Kate Middleton is 'capable' of handling Prince William 'baggage'
King Charles 'staying out of' Meghan Markle docuseries: 'He hates confrontation'

King Charles 'staying out of' Meghan Markle docuseries: 'He hates confrontation'
Scott Disick still 'regrets' the 'way he handled' Kourtney Kardashian love

Scott Disick still 'regrets' the 'way he handled' Kourtney Kardashian love
Tina Turner's son Ronnie dies at 62

Tina Turner's son Ronnie dies at 62
Selena Gomez says the 'love of her life' is not Justin Bieber but THIS star

Selena Gomez says the 'love of her life' is not Justin Bieber but THIS star
Kanye West launches 'final message' for Kim Kardashian before 'devil uses you'

Kanye West launches 'final message' for Kim Kardashian before 'devil uses you'
Harry and Meghan surprise their way to success

Harry and Meghan surprise their way to success

Royal household left astonished with Meghan and Harry's documentary: report

Royal household left astonished with Meghan and Harry's documentary: report

Meghan Markle and Harry called two of the most anti-British propagandists

Meghan Markle and Harry called two of the most anti-British propagandists
DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson visit Mecca to perform Umrah

DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson visit Mecca to perform Umrah