Chris Hemsworth takes on high-risk Christmas tradition with Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are taking Christmas tradition way too seriously as the couple continued their high-risk annual observation.



Taking to social media, the Thor superstar shared a clip in which he can be seen balancing his wifey on his shoulders. While the 46-year-old tried to place a star on the top of a giant Christmas tree.

As the struggle continues throughout the clip, the tree branches collide with Chris’ head making him say “Oh my face!” at one point.

Elsa somehow manages to place the star on top of the tree, sparking cheers from family onlookers while Chris groans: “Oh, my spine”.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood heartthrob announced taking a break from acting after he found out that he was at risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, he shared: “Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet’.”

“I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family...”

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I have been completing the things I was already contracted to do.”