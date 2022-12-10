Victoria Beckham leaves fans stunned, says she never had ‘nose job’

Victoria Beckham finally addressed the rumours regarding her secret nose job.

The fashion designer discussed the long-running speculations during conversation with make-up guru Charlotte Tilbury in a new YouTube video.

After denying the rumours of ever undergoing a cosmetic surgery, Victoria revealed the secret behind her famous “button nose.”

Posh Spice said that she achieves the perfect nose just by using a makeup trick with contour. "People have also said that I've had a nose job. Never had a nose job, always had a nose like this," she shared.

Victoria demonstrated how she shaped her nose with bronzer and contouring in the video titled In Conversation with Victoria Beckham: Beauty Gifting Secrets

"It is the nose trick and that is where I love my Bronzing Brick. Each compact has two different tones so you can use it to contour as well as to bronze,” she said in the video.