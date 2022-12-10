Meghan Markle podcast credit should be given to 'underpaid producers', says former aide

FileFootage

Meghan Markle garnering massive response for her podcast Archewell however her ‘head of audio’ claimed that she was the one who created the award-winning podcast.



The Hollywood Reporter recently published the list of “Forty most powerful people in podcasting” including Meghan’s name.

Reacting to the success of podcasts, Archetypes executive producer Rebecca Sananes said that the 'under-valued, under-credited and underpaid producers should be credited.

Weeks before exiting the podcast, Sananes said: “I am the executive producer and creator of Archetypes, hosted by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex

“The 40 most powerful people in podcasting are not executives, they’re not celebrity hosts, and they’re not talent agents.

“They are the producers. Producers edit, research, write, make scripts, make the sound good, score, everything you love about your favourite podcast is because a producer made it and producers are being under-valued, under-credited and underpaid and it’s making the industry boring and slow. Let’s do better,” she added.