 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle podcast credit should be given to 'underpaid producers', says former aide

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle garnering massive response for her podcast Archewell however her ‘head of audio’ claimed that she was the one who created the award-winning podcast.

The Hollywood Reporter recently published the list of “Forty most powerful people in podcasting” including Meghan’s name.

Reacting to the success of podcasts, Archetypes executive producer Rebecca Sananes said that the 'under-valued, under-credited and underpaid producers should be credited.

Weeks before exiting the podcast, Sananes said: “I am the executive producer and creator of Archetypes, hosted by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex

“The 40 most powerful people in podcasting are not executives, they’re not celebrity hosts, and they’re not talent agents.

“They are the producers. Producers edit, research, write, make scripts, make the sound good, score, everything you love about your favourite podcast is because a producer made it and producers are being under-valued, under-credited and underpaid and it’s making the industry boring and slow. Let’s do better,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Blunt discloses Tom Cruise pushed her do action in heavy costume for Edge Of Tomorrow

Emily Blunt discloses Tom Cruise pushed her do action in heavy costume for Edge Of Tomorrow
Emma Thompson has not rewatched her hit movie Love Actually: Here’s why

Emma Thompson has not rewatched her hit movie Love Actually: Here’s why
Katie Price banned from TikTok amid 'row' with ex-husband Kieran Hayler

Katie Price banned from TikTok amid 'row' with ex-husband Kieran Hayler
Emancipation star Charmine Bingwa reveals why she finds the need to leave Australia

Emancipation star Charmine Bingwa reveals why she finds the need to leave Australia

Kate Hudson dishes on why romantic comedies have declined in popularity

Kate Hudson dishes on why romantic comedies have declined in popularity
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You tops UK charts: Report

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You tops UK charts: Report
Harry won't be able to 'repair relationship' with William after Netflix series

Harry won't be able to 'repair relationship' with William after Netflix series
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares there's ONE celebrity she asked for an autograph

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares there's ONE celebrity she asked for an autograph
Zac Efron pairs up with John Cena for Peter Farrelly’s upcoming movie Ricky Stanicky

Zac Efron pairs up with John Cena for Peter Farrelly’s upcoming movie Ricky Stanicky
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaving no way back?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaving no way back?
Ngozi Fulani’s charity suspends work after royal race row

Ngozi Fulani’s charity suspends work after royal race row
Piers Morgan doubts Elton John’s Twitter knowledge in scathing jibe

Piers Morgan doubts Elton John’s Twitter knowledge in scathing jibe