Zac Efron pairs up with John Cena for Peter Farrelly’s upcoming movie Ricky Stanicky

Zac Efron and John Cena all set for their new movie titled Ricky Stanicky.



According to Herald Sun via Daily Mail, the Baywatch actor and WWE star will travel to Melbourne in February 2023 to film upcoming comedy movie.

The media outlet reported that locals in Kensington received letters from the production team about the “use of their homes” for the new project.

The residents who gave permission to the movie’s team were told that the “home would be needed for three days only”.

Moreover, the residents took the photographs of their homes and sent to the director for “consideration”.

The official synopsis of the movie read, “Four teenage friends create a fictitious character, Ricky Stanicky, to get them out of sticky situations. It’s a lie that the boys find irresistible, and it continues to come in handy in their adult lives."

"But when their partners become suspicious, they’re forced to hire a washed-up, self-destructive actor to bring ‘Ricky’ to life with dire, yet hilarious consequences,” it read.

The entire movie, which will be made in Melbourne in over an eight-year period, is directed by Peter Farrelly, known for his movies including There’s Something About Mary and Me, Myself and Irene.

Meanwhile, Peter has already worked with 17 Again actor on latest Apple TV movie Greatest Beer Run Ever.