Catherine Zeta-Jones shares there's one celebrity she asked for an autograph

On Friday, the Mask of Zorro star took to Instagram and posted a new cover shoot for Parade Magazine.

In the caption, the Ocean’s 12 actress wrote, “'Did you catch me on @Parademag? I'm telling some unknown secrets of life on set, me as a mom and that one person who’s autograph, I just had to have … who could it be?”

While speaking with Parade, the No Reservations star opened up that the last time she worked hard for an autograph from the celebrity was when she met Adele.



“After I gave Adele her Oscar, I asked her to sign a piece of paper,” recalled the 53-year-old.

The Oscar winner further said, “I didn’t say it was for me! I also have a photograph of us backstage, so I made a little shadowbox of the items.”

Moreover, Catherine, who plays the role as Morticia Addams in Wednesday, spoke about her hit Netflix series.

Reflecting on her character, the actress mentioned, “It always helps bringing the “real” into your work, but I also found it rather touching. We learn that Morticia was this popular cheerleader at school who’s really different from Wednesday.”

“And when you have a daughter, you wish you could just put an old head on young shoulders. My daughter would say, “Mom, I’m not you!” But you’re half of me, right? So, that’s life. And it’s interesting to play,” she added.