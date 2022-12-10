 
Georgina Rodriguez supports beau Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Portugal's team

Georgina Rodriguez supports beau Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Portugal's team

Georgina Rodriguez was a doting girlfriend as she arrived at the World Cup's quarter-finals wearing Portugal's team shirt to support her partner Cristiano Ronaldo as he is benched for another game.

The model, 28, looked stunning as usual as she was snapped walking into her luxury private box at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

She looked serious as she watched the match, with Morocco defeating Portugal with a result of 1-0.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo remained out of the starting lineup against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday after being dropped from the round-of-16 match starting team against Switzerland.

Ronaldo is playing in his fifth - and likely final World Cup.

Photo credits: DailyMail
On Saturday she shared to her 40.1 million Instagram followers to show her support for her man, with a snap of him in action - simply adding a star and prayer emoji.

With Portugal's white away kit shirt, Georgina wore a pair of white skinny jeans that showed off her curvy frame.

Georgina arrived with Ronaldo's eldest son, whose mother is not known to the public, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 12

