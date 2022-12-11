Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter pays tribute to Michael Jackson

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West expressed her love for Michael Jackson in her latest TikTok video.

The eldest daughter of the former couple paid tribute to Michael Jackson in a video posted to her and her mom's joint account.

She shows off her lip-synching, dancing and music video acting skills with one of her friends to the late singer's 1988 hit "Man In The Mirror."

North, a longtime fan of Jackson, owns several iconic pieces from the late singer's wardrobe.

Kim Kardashian dated former SNL comedian Pete Davidson after parting her ways with Kanye West.

She split with the comedian a few months after starting her romance.

After failing to get back together with the reality TV star, Kanye West publicaly attacked her for her past actions.

He was recently accused of sharing Kim's explicit pictures with some strangers.

All hopes of their reunion died after reports regarding Kim's pictures emerged.