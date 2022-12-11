Brad Pitt sells 60% of Plan B stakes to French media group

Brad Pitt has sold 60% stakes of his production company, Plan B Entertainment, to French media conglomerate Mediawan in a deal that’s set to be announced this weekend, sources confirmed.

Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, the acclaimed Hollywood banner behind Moonlight and The Big Short, has been bought by Mediawan in a value of more than $300mn in cash and shares.

The Fight Club actor founded Plan B in 2001 with his now ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and his then-manager Brad Grey, who died in 2017. Pitt became the sole owner after he and Aniston divorced.

The production company has helped make both movies and TV series over the past two decades, including Academy Award-winning movies such as The Departed and 12 Years a Slave.

The company has produced several films released this year, including Netflix’s Blonde and She Said.

Speaking to Financial Times, Pitt said that the company was “already bulging out of the seams of our little garage” and was ready to expand with the backing of Mediawan, a content group backed by three of France’s most prominent media investors.

“We weren’t going to do this unless we found like-minded partners. We certainly feel that way with Mediawan,” Pitt said.

“We have always just concentrated on the craft, the art, the artisans, and the opportunity to be able to do that in a grander and more global way is exciting for us.”