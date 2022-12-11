 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt sells 60% of Plan B stakes to French media group

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Brad Pitt sells 60% of Plan B stakes to French media group
Brad Pitt sells 60% of Plan B stakes to French media group 

Brad Pitt has sold 60% stakes of his production company, Plan B Entertainment, to French media conglomerate Mediawan in a deal that’s set to be announced this weekend, sources confirmed.

Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, the acclaimed Hollywood banner behind Moonlight and The Big Short, has been bought by Mediawan in a value of more than $300mn in cash and shares.

The Fight Club actor founded Plan B in 2001 with his now ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and his then-manager Brad Grey, who died in 2017. Pitt became the sole owner after he and Aniston divorced.

The production company has helped make both movies and TV series over the past two decades, including Academy Award-winning movies such as The Departed and 12 Years a Slave.

The company has produced several films released this year, including Netflix’s Blonde and She Said.

Speaking to Financial Times, Pitt said that the company was “already bulging out of the seams of our little garage” and was ready to expand with the backing of Mediawan, a content group backed by three of France’s most prominent media investors.

“We weren’t going to do this unless we found like-minded partners. We certainly feel that way with Mediawan,” Pitt said.

“We have always just concentrated on the craft, the art, the artisans, and the opportunity to be able to do that in a grander and more global way is exciting for us.”

More From Entertainment:

'Fixated' Meghan Markle is more dangerous than a 'terrorist': Royal Security Expert

'Fixated' Meghan Markle is more dangerous than a 'terrorist': Royal Security Expert
Joaquin Phoenix's first look from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' released: Take a look

Joaquin Phoenix's first look from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' released: Take a look
Meghan Markle 'six hours of whining' is nothing close to 'healing'

Meghan Markle 'six hours of whining' is nothing close to 'healing'
Sean

Sean "Diddy" Combs welcomes a baby girl, names her 'Love'
Meghan Markle sister Samantha says dad is not watching 'disrespectful' series

Meghan Markle sister Samantha says dad is not watching 'disrespectful' series
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise stopped her 'panicking' with tough love

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise stopped her 'panicking' with tough love
Kim Kardashian 'losing followers' over 'boring' duck face snaps? See Photo

Kim Kardashian 'losing followers' over 'boring' duck face snaps? See Photo
Jennifer Garner 'means world' to Ben Affleck in Jennifer Lopez marriage

Jennifer Garner 'means world' to Ben Affleck in Jennifer Lopez marriage
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter pays tribute to Michael Jackson

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's daughter pays tribute to Michael Jackson

Meghan and Harry put royal family security at risk says ex-security head

Meghan and Harry put royal family security at risk says ex-security head

Gigi Hadid turns out to be Meghan and Harry's admirer after new trailer of Netflix documentary releases

Gigi Hadid turns out to be Meghan and Harry's admirer after new trailer of Netflix documentary releases

Kate Middleton not watching Football World Cup?

Kate Middleton not watching Football World Cup?