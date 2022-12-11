 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

FileFootage

Britney Spears lashed out at an unnamed fast food employee in a scathing post on Instagram for pitying her.

Taking on the social media platform on Saturday, the Toxic singer penned a fiery post slamming the drive-thru attendant who assured her that “everything is gonna be ok” despite having no clue about her situation.

“He doesn't KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn't know his (expletive). I'm that meditation (expletive). now [woman meditating]... my husband hates it … he thinks I've gone bonkers,” she said.

“My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful ... I'm like wow ... that looks interesting. Falling deep into yourself ... I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself. Normally I forget to eat.

“I wait way too long and I'm too sensitive so if anything goes wrong at the house it's like the world has ended. So l got in my car yesterday and I cried ... I cried so damn hard but geez, my car is my spaceship [rocket ship emoji],” she continued.

Britney further shared: “it's where I have my best interests, thoughts, creative urges, ideas, it's spiritual … totally spiritual and we're all in this together on the road. [car emoji] So I don't feel alone unless those big 18 wheelers come by and hog the road and I want to (expletive) on myself … but it's me time … my own inner thoughts.

“Well …………… I had been crying in the car ... but nobody could tell, only me ... my face still looked normal … I was fine, but then there he was … this big man at the (expletive) window [window emoji]… he gave me PITY !!! IT'S GONNA BE OK !!! …………… WTF DID HE JUST SAY ???

“He doesn't KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn't know his (expletive) so why did he say that ??? It's all gonna be ok !!! I was offended. (expletive) stupid man at Jack in The Box. You don't know me … you're not my blood so go (expletive) yourself !!!”

More From Entertainment:

Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022

Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022
Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg
Netflix movies, series to watch from December 12-18: Full list

Netflix movies, series to watch from December 12-18: Full list
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: the rebel royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: the rebel royals
Prince Harry extends Christmas olive branch to Prince William amid worsening rift

Prince Harry extends Christmas olive branch to Prince William amid worsening rift
Game Awards 2022: Al Pacino's surprise entry leaves crowd in hysteria

Game Awards 2022: Al Pacino's surprise entry leaves crowd in hysteria
Kate Middleton ‘warned’ by Prince William against giving bombshell interview

Kate Middleton ‘warned’ by Prince William against giving bombshell interview
Liam Payne speaks out about ‘dark’ times when he had ‘chip on shoulder’

Liam Payne speaks out about ‘dark’ times when he had ‘chip on shoulder’
Brad Pitt sells 60% of Plan B stakes to French media group

Brad Pitt sells 60% of Plan B stakes to French media group

Will Smith: Get two months of free Apple TV+ to watch 'Emancipation'

Will Smith: Get two months of free Apple TV+ to watch 'Emancipation'
'Fixated' Meghan Markle is more dangerous than a 'terrorist': Royal Security Expert

'Fixated' Meghan Markle is more dangerous than a 'terrorist': Royal Security Expert