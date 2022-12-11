Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post

FileFootage

Britney Spears lashed out at an unnamed fast food employee in a scathing post on Instagram for pitying her.



Taking on the social media platform on Saturday, the Toxic singer penned a fiery post slamming the drive-thru attendant who assured her that “everything is gonna be ok” despite having no clue about her situation.

“He doesn't KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn't know his (expletive). I'm that meditation (expletive). now [woman meditating]... my husband hates it … he thinks I've gone bonkers,” she said.

“My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful ... I'm like wow ... that looks interesting. Falling deep into yourself ... I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself. Normally I forget to eat.

“I wait way too long and I'm too sensitive so if anything goes wrong at the house it's like the world has ended. So l got in my car yesterday and I cried ... I cried so damn hard but geez, my car is my spaceship [rocket ship emoji],” she continued.

Britney further shared: “it's where I have my best interests, thoughts, creative urges, ideas, it's spiritual … totally spiritual and we're all in this together on the road. [car emoji] So I don't feel alone unless those big 18 wheelers come by and hog the road and I want to (expletive) on myself … but it's me time … my own inner thoughts.

“Well …………… I had been crying in the car ... but nobody could tell, only me ... my face still looked normal … I was fine, but then there he was … this big man at the (expletive) window [window emoji]… he gave me PITY !!! IT'S GONNA BE OK !!! …………… WTF DID HE JUST SAY ???

“He doesn't KNOW ME and I sure as hell didn't know his (expletive) so why did he say that ??? It's all gonna be ok !!! I was offended. (expletive) stupid man at Jack in The Box. You don't know me … you're not my blood so go (expletive) yourself !!!”