Sunday Dec 11 2022
Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022

Tumblr has revealed the list of the best K-pop groups and artists 2022.

As the year is coming to an end, the social networking site summed up the past year in Tumblr and revealed the list of the best K-pop groups in 2022.

The ranking is determined after gathering data from October 21, 2021, to October 2022 based on user conversation, reaches, tags, posts, and likes.

BTS sweeping the top five spots on the list of top K-pop stars of 2022.

Top K-Pop Groups of 2022

  1. BTS
  2. Stray Kids
  3. ATEEZ
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. TWICE
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. ENHYPEN
  8. NCT 127
  9. Red Velvet
  10. TXT
  11. EXO
  12. NCT DREAM
  13. SHINee
  14. LOONA
  15. ITZY
  16. MONSTA X
  17. aespa
  18. Dreamcatcher
  19. THE BOYZ
  20. GOT7

Top K-Pop Stars of 2022

  1. BTS’s Jungkook
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. BTS’s V
  4. BTS’ Suga
  5. BTS’s RM
  6. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin
  7. BTS’s Jin
  8. Stray Kids’ Bang Chan
  9. BTS’s J-Hope
  10. Stray Kids’ Felix
  11. Stray Kids’ Lee Know
  12. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  13. Stray Kids’ Changbin
  14. TXT’s Yeonjun
  15. TWICE’s Momo
  16. Stray Kids’ Han
  17. EXO’s Kai
  18. ATEEZ’s Seonghwa
  19. TWICE’s Nayeon
  20. Red Velvet’s Joy 

