Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022

Tumblr has revealed the list of the best K-pop groups and artists 2022.
As the year is coming to an end, the social networking site summed up the past year in Tumblr and revealed the list of the best K-pop groups in 2022.
The ranking is determined after gathering data from October 21, 2021, to October 2022 based on user conversation, reaches, tags, posts, and likes.
BTS sweeping the top five spots on the list of top K-pop stars of 2022.
Top K-Pop Groups of 2022
- BTS
- Stray Kids
- ATEEZ
- SEVENTEEN
- TWICE
- BLACKPINK
- ENHYPEN
- NCT 127
- Red Velvet
- TXT
- EXO
- NCT DREAM
- SHINee
- LOONA
- ITZY
- MONSTA X
- aespa
- Dreamcatcher
- THE BOYZ
- GOT7
Top K-Pop Stars of 2022
- BTS’s Jungkook
- BTS’s Jimin
- BTS’s V
- BTS’ Suga
- BTS’s RM
- Stray Kids’ Hyunjin
- BTS’s Jin
- Stray Kids’ Bang Chan
- BTS’s J-Hope
- Stray Kids’ Felix
- Stray Kids’ Lee Know
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- Stray Kids’ Changbin
- TXT’s Yeonjun
- TWICE’s Momo
- Stray Kids’ Han
- EXO’s Kai
- ATEEZ’s Seonghwa
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- Red Velvet’s Joy