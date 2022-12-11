 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk shares son X AE A-Xii Twitter badge in rare pictures

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Elon Musk shares son X AE A-Xii Twitter badge in rare pictures
Elon Musk shares son X AE A-Xii Twitter badge in rare pictures

Elon Musk offered his Twitter followers a rare glimpse of his and Grimes‘ 2-year-old son, X AE A-Xii.

The Tesla founder, 51, took to the platform on Thursday and dropped never-before-seen pictures of X. In one of the shared images, the toddler was seen smiling while posing in front of the heart landmarks in San Francisco.

The billionaire father tweeted, “X in beautiful San Francisco.”

In a follow-up tweet, Musk shared a photo of X's access card to his new office, writing, "And with his Twitter badge."

Along with X, Musk shares daughter Exa "Y" Dark Sideræl, 12 months, with Grimes. Musk and the Player of Games singer welcomed their younger child via surrogacy in December.

Musk and Grimes broke up after their second child was born.

X’s visit to Twitter headquarters also isn’t his first. According to The Washington Post, X was seen at headquarters soon after Musk took over the company. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to ‘end on a high’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to ‘end on a high’
Kate Middleton to announce she is pregnant with baby no.4 early next year?

Kate Middleton to announce she is pregnant with baby no.4 early next year?
Prince Harry accused of using ‘royal status’ to promote friend's nightclub

Prince Harry accused of using ‘royal status’ to promote friend's nightclub
Royal correspondent hits back at Prince Harry ‘extended PR arm’ claims

Royal correspondent hits back at Prince Harry ‘extended PR arm’ claims
Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96

Cher confirms her mother Georgia Holt death at 96
Prince Harry says King Charles, William should watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series

Prince Harry says King Charles, William should watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series
BTS' RM sets first-week sales record with album 'Indigo'

BTS' RM sets first-week sales record with album 'Indigo'
Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022

Tumblr unveils list of best South Korean music band 2022
Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg
Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post

Britney Spears blasts unnamed fast food employee in fiery post
Meghan Markle leading ‘fully intoxicated’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle leading ‘fully intoxicated’ Prince Harry
Netflix movies, series to watch from December 12-18: Full list

Netflix movies, series to watch from December 12-18: Full list