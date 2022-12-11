Elon Musk shares son X AE A-Xii Twitter badge in rare pictures

Elon Musk offered his Twitter followers a rare glimpse of his and Grimes‘ 2-year-old son, X AE A-Xii.

The Tesla founder, 51, took to the platform on Thursday and dropped never-before-seen pictures of X. In one of the shared images, the toddler was seen smiling while posing in front of the heart landmarks in San Francisco.

The billionaire father tweeted, “X in beautiful San Francisco.”

In a follow-up tweet, Musk shared a photo of X's access card to his new office, writing, "And with his Twitter badge."

Along with X, Musk shares daughter Exa "Y" Dark Sideræl, 12 months, with Grimes. Musk and the Player of Games singer welcomed their younger child via surrogacy in December.

Musk and Grimes broke up after their second child was born.

X’s visit to Twitter headquarters also isn’t his first. According to The Washington Post, X was seen at headquarters soon after Musk took over the company.