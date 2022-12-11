 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been branded a ‘narcissist’ that is incapable of admitting when their at fault.

Royal commentator and contributor Caleb Bond issued this claim in his piece for Sky News Australia.

Mr Bond began pointing out how “Narcissists aren’t particularly good at admitting they’re at fault.”

“Everyone else is usually to blame. Thus “any excuse can be deployed, anyone can be thrown under the bus – so long as they can maintain the self-delusion that they are perfect in every way.”

“Meghan Markle has become an expert in this field,” in the eyes of Mr Bond.

“She thought she ought to be paid for performing royal duties. She couldn’t understand why she was expected to continue royal duties after there was a fire within earshot of her son – though at no risk of causing him harm.”

“It wasn’t that she was a snowflake. It was the cruel, insensitive royal machine expecting her to act like a normal person after nothing serious actually happened.”

“Lately she's been at it again, claiming she’s not ‘demanding’ and that such a perception comes down to the ‘angry black woman trope’.”

“Of course, it would have nothing to do with the fact that she signed up to be a royal, which involves a life of public service, and then realised how much work it was so she buggered off to the US for some quote-unquote privacy.”

“And as all good private people do, she discussed this on her multi-million dollar, top-rating podcast.”

Before concluding he also added, “The perversion of celebrity – closely intertwined with narcissism – is strong in Ms Markle.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series
Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?
Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’

Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’
King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Jennifer Lopez was never Alex Rodriguez ‘type or age’

Jennifer Lopez was never Alex Rodriguez ‘type or age’
Adele continues therapy again, ‘I always get so emotional’

Adele continues therapy again, ‘I always get so emotional’
Prince Harry would never ‘get over’ his childhood grief

Prince Harry would never ‘get over’ his childhood grief
Kanye West labelled 'Antisemite of the year' amid anti-Semitic backlash

Kanye West labelled 'Antisemite of the year' amid anti-Semitic backlash