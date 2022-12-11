 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Meghan Markle's claim that she was not prepared for life in the monarchy has been slammed as 'a total lie' by royal aides, according to new report.

In her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, Meghan claimed that she was given no guidance about public life.

According to DailyMail, royal insiders have dismissed the claim calling it 'a complete and utter lie'. They revealed the former actress was handed a 30-point dossier detailing her future role.

During the bombshell series the Duchess declared she was given no advice or instructions on how to adapt to royal life, dress or curtsy.

However, palace insiders reportedly claim that six months before the pair married, Meghan was handed a dossier by Harry's then private secretary Ed Lane Fox, filled with information and contacts to help her settle into royal life.

According to the same media outlet, they also refuted Meghan's claim that Kensington Palace aides advised her not to invite her niece to her wedding is a 'complete and utter lie'.

More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out
K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins

Amy Childs recalls pregnancy scare while expecting twins
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series
Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split
‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?

‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?
Hatred of Meghan Markle has ‘nothing to do’ with skin color’

Hatred of Meghan Markle has ‘nothing to do’ with skin color’