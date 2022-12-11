Royal aides react to Meghan Markle's 'total lie'

Meghan Markle's claim that she was not prepared for life in the monarchy has been slammed as 'a total lie' by royal aides, according to new report.



In her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, Meghan claimed that she was given no guidance about public life.



According to DailyMail, royal insiders have dismissed the claim calling it 'a complete and utter lie'. They revealed the former actress was handed a 30-point dossier detailing her future role.

During the bombshell series the Duchess declared she was given no advice or instructions on how to adapt to royal life, dress or curtsy.



However, palace insiders reportedly claim that six months before the pair married, Meghan was handed a dossier by Harry's then private secretary Ed Lane Fox, filled with information and contacts to help her settle into royal life.

According to the same media outlet, they also refuted Meghan's claim that Kensington Palace aides advised her not to invite her niece to her wedding is a 'complete and utter lie'.

