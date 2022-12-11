 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton on Sunday shared her latest stunning photos putting hands on her belly amid rumours she is pregnant with fourth baby.

Kate Middleton turned to Twitter and Instagram handles and shared the behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming second annual Christmas carol special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

She posted the adorable pictures with caption “#TogetherAtChristmas.”

The Princess looks radiant wearing a sparkling red dress in the photos.

Prince William’s sweetheart received praises from the fans shortly after she posted the photos.

One fan commented on Instagram, “The future of our Monarchy! A class above, gracious and stunning! The late queen was and would be so proud of her and William.”

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will join the Wales’ at Princess Kate Middleton’s ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Kate Middleton is reportedly pregnant with baby number four.

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash
James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequels will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri on Earth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'trouble' after Netflix docu-series
Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split

Tearful Adele reveals she had therapy 'five times' a day following marriage split
‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?

‘Narcissistic’ Meghan Markle never admits mistakes, faults?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?
Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’

Britney Spears practices meditation, reveals hubby Sam Asghari ‘hates it’
King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles waiting for right time to take action against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Netflix 'Wednesday': There may be a new theme in Season 2 titles

Jennifer Lopez was never Alex Rodriguez ‘type or age’

Jennifer Lopez was never Alex Rodriguez ‘type or age’
Adele continues therapy again, ‘I always get so emotional’

Adele continues therapy again, ‘I always get so emotional’
Prince Harry would never ‘get over’ his childhood grief

Prince Harry would never ‘get over’ his childhood grief