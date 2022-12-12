Selena Gomez used herself as ‘sacrifice’ to educate fans about prioritizing mental health

Monday Dec 12, 2022
Selena Gomez said she “used herself as sacrifice” while documenting her life so that others would learn the importance of prioritizing mental health in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
The documentary, filmed over the course of six years by director Alek Keshishian, offers an insight into Gomez’s mental health struggles, a lupus-induced kidney transplant, and a bipolar diagnosis.
"I think someone actually asked me if I felt like I did too much. And I'm not going to lie, maybe there were a few moments that were scary to offer up,” the Only Murders in the Building star said.
“But at the same time, if you take anything away from this, I hope people understand my purpose here is supposed to be connection.
"I used myself as a sacrifice in order for people to have the hard conversations. But I'm also going to crawl in a hole now for a few months, so nobody sees me for a while. I did too much,” she added.
Selena Gomez also discussed her relationship and very public breakup with Justin Bieber without acknowledging his name in her film.