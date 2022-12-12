 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Andrew

King Charles has reportedly extended an olive branch to his younger brother Prince Andrew.

The monarch, 74 has reportedly invited Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson to spend Christmas with him, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals at Sandringham.

The official guest list is yet to be released by the palace.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail, "This looks like an olive branch from King Charles to his brother, who is otherwise out in the cold. He is still a member of the family and by inviting ex-wife Fergie it looks as though Charles is being forgiving and kind."

Sarah and Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie would also attend the Christmas dinner with their parents.

According to IBT, invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham does not mean that ‘forgiving and kind’ King Charles is allowing Andrew to return to royal duties.

More From Entertainment:

Ryuichi Sakamoto, fighting cancer, livestreams what may be final concert

Ryuichi Sakamoto, fighting cancer, livestreams what may be final concert
Miley Cyrus announces ‘New Year Eve party’ lineup on ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus announces ‘New Year Eve party’ lineup on ‘The Tonight Show’
Kate Middleton trumps Meghan Markle in US popularity contest: Details

Kate Middleton trumps Meghan Markle in US popularity contest: Details
Gratitude is ‘lost’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report

Gratitude is ‘lost’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry ‘retains hopes for reconciliation’ with King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry ‘retains hopes for reconciliation’ with King Charles, Prince William
Psychic talks Princess Diana’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Netflix doc

Psychic talks Princess Diana’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Netflix doc
'Sister Wives': Kody Brown and Janelle are officially 'separated'

'Sister Wives': Kody Brown and Janelle are officially 'separated'
Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used fake home to film Netflix show?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used fake home to film Netflix show?
Prince William ‘dismayed’ as Prince Harry ‘blatantly’ uses Diana’s clip in Netflix series

Prince William ‘dismayed’ as Prince Harry ‘blatantly’ uses Diana’s clip in Netflix series