Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter grooves to Michael Jackson’s song

Monday Dec 12 2022
Monday Dec 12, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West has been making waves with her TikTok content.

The pre-teen once again left the fans jaw-dropped with her flawless moves, as she grooved to Michael Jackson’s 1988 hit Man in the Mirror.

Taking to her and mum’s joint TikTok account, North dropped a short clip of her showing off her dancing and acting skills as she roams around her lavish house.

North’s love for the late King of Pop is well-known as Kim shared on her Instagram Story in 2019. "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," the reality star said.

"We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas,” she added on Christmas Eve in 2019.

