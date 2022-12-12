 
entertainment
Prince Harry playing William, Kate ‘with cold hands and even colder hearts’

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tragic bid for a ‘short-term dopamine’ fix has been blasted as ‘never-ending victimhood’.

This allegation has been issued by royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan, in her writeup for the Daily Mail.

She started by writing, “What has Kate ever done to deserve such bile from her brother-in-law?”

“These are the parents of his niece and nephews, his children's cousins — but as we know, Harry and Meghan play checkers, not chess, and they play with cold hands and even colder hearts. They don't think or strategize long term. They're all about the twisted, short-term dopamine hits they get from acting out their never-ending victimhood.”

