Meghan Markle ‘will train her venom’ to destroy Prince Harry?

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently standing trial for her alleged history with discarding “anyone once they no longer make her look good, feed her narcissistic supply, or are of any practical use.”



Royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan brought this allegation forward in her piece for the Daily Mail.

The writer began by issuing a grave warning to Prince Harry and addressing his ‘pained’ response to Meghan’s comments about the meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

She even went as far as to say, “He should consider this a preview of the rest of his life until the woman he's left everything and everyone for will surely train her venom, her victimhood, and her penchant for publicly tearing down close family members squarely on him.

There's no doubt it will happen or that Harry will deserve it. The Meghan Markle we see here — and she really believes she's showing us her best self — will discard anyone once they no longer make her look good, feed her narcissistic supply, or are of any practical use.