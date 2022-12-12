Meghan Markle’s estranged father rubbishes Netflix docuseries text claims

file footage

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has rubbished his daughter's claims about their text conversations in her bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.



The Duchess of Sussex claimed in the first half of the Netflix hit that she tried her level best to contact her father in the lead up to her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, despite reports suggesting that he had staged paparazzi photos for money.

Showing alleged texts exchanged between them at the time, Meghan claimed that Thomas’ phone had been compromised, and that she knew because of the way he typed.

However, talking to The Daily Mail, Thomas shared that Meghan’s claim about his phone being compromised is untrue that he typed the texts himself.

“I wrote every word that I sent from that phone which is still in my possession. For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true,” said Thomas.

He added: “I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in. I wasn’t angry. I was in hospital. They never once asked how I was doing. When I got their messages. I was upset. I thought I didn’t deserve those messages.”

It is pertinent to note that Thomas and Meghan are yet to reconcile; they have not spoken to each other since her wedding to Prince Harry, where Harry’s father King Charles walked her down the aisle in place of Thomas.