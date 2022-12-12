 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s estranged father rubbishes Netflix docuseries text claims

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has rubbished his daughter's claims about their text conversations in her bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed in the first half of the Netflix hit that she tried her level best to contact her father in the lead up to her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, despite reports suggesting that he had staged paparazzi photos for money.

Showing alleged texts exchanged between them at the time, Meghan claimed that Thomas’ phone had been compromised, and that she knew because of the way he typed.

However, talking to The Daily Mail, Thomas shared that Meghan’s claim about his phone being compromised is untrue that he typed the texts himself.

“I wrote every word that I sent from that phone which is still in my possession. For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true,” said Thomas.

He added: “I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in. I wasn’t angry. I was in hospital. They never once asked how I was doing. When I got their messages. I was upset. I thought I didn’t deserve those messages.”

It is pertinent to note that Thomas and Meghan are yet to reconcile; they have not spoken to each other since her wedding to Prince Harry, where Harry’s father King Charles walked her down the aisle in place of Thomas. 

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde visits her ‘favorite place on earth’ with kids post Harry Styles split
Prince William ‘dismayed’ as Prince Harry ‘blatantly’ uses Diana’s clip in Netflix series

Prince William ‘dismayed’ as Prince Harry ‘blatantly’ uses Diana’s clip in Netflix series
Martin Short, Steve Martin take a hilarious dig on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on SNL

Martin Short, Steve Martin take a hilarious dig on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on SNL
Is Kate Middleton really pregnant with baby no.4? Latest photos divide royal fans

Is Kate Middleton really pregnant with baby no.4? Latest photos divide royal fans
Adele bursts into tears on Las Vegas stage after England World Cup loss

Adele bursts into tears on Las Vegas stage after England World Cup loss
Meghan Markle ‘will train her venom’ to destroy Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘will train her venom’ to destroy Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’

Kim Kardashian spends blissful time with kids on beach: ‘Fulfilled’
Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’

Netflix's ‘Harry & Meghan’ second half to 'twist the knife into Royals’
King Charles issued warning for inviting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to his coronation

King Charles issued warning for inviting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to his coronation
King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series

King Charles, Camilla hint ‘Royal Family stands united’ amid Harry, Meghan series
Camilla lands King Charles in hot water

Camilla lands King Charles in hot water
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' sequel

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harrington teases 'Jon Snow' sequel