Monday Dec 12 2022
Kate Middleton trumps Meghan Markle in US popularity contest: Details

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Meghan Markle may live stateside but her contemporary, Kate Middleton, has emerged much more popular than her in the US as per a recent poll, reported Newsweek.

According to the recently-released YouGov poll, the Duchess of Sussex, despite her hit Netflix show with husband Prince Harry, had a net popularity figure of -32 in the US for November, 2022; she was liked by 28 percent and disliked by 60 percent.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who flew to the US earlier this month with husband Prince William for the Earthshot Prize, had a net approval rating of +43, 20 points higher than Meghan, with 52 percent saying they liked her and just nine percent disliking her.

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry also managed to emerge more popular than her, with a net approval rating of +38, while Prince William had a +40 rating.

The poll results come just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix doc, titled Harry & Meghan, released on the streaming platform on December 8. The second half is set to release on December 15.

