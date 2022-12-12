Miley Cyrus announces ‘New Year Eve party’ lineup on ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this weekend. Discussing her upcoming New Year’s Eve party show, the Wrecking Ball singer revealed the exciting lineup for the gig, leaving fans excited.

The two-time Grammy nominee singer revealed that Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd are among the other musical artists who will be joining her on the festive night performances.

“Sia is coming. She's one of my favorite artists. And I love as many wigs as we can have as possible,” Miley dished.

The Attention hitmaker added, “We have Latto. Rae Sremmurd, who are friends of mine, and then as we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have. But the lineup is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”

Miley, who appeared in gorgeous head-to-toe Gucci black leather trench coat - with matching pants on the show, then candidly invited The Roots and the Grammy-winning comedian to participate as well, “If you feel like being in Miami for New Year's you are more than welcome!”

Show host then asked Miley to give him a hand with shaving off his beard — which she agreed to do, but warned, “I don’t know what you’re gonna look like.”