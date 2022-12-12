 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West in splits over Meek Mill's advice about his controversial outfit

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Kanye West in splits over Meek Mills advice about his controversial outfit
Kanye West in splits over Meek Mill's advice about his controversial outfit

Kanye West was left in splits to listen Meek Mill and other celebrities reacting to his controversial t-shirt.

During his conversation on Wack 100 on Clubhouse, the Donda 2 hitmaker December 10 talked about his outfit for Paris Fashion Week in October which included a controversial “White Lives Matter’ tee.

While talking about the backlash over the outfit, Kanye broke into a burst of laughter as he said: “And I put White Lives Matter on a t-shirt.”

“And they said, you know what let's go get celebrities, let's go get Puff Daddy, let's get Dave Chappelle, let's get Meek Mills. What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me?" he said.

“This is the funniest thing,” he continued. “Yo man, I'm about to start crying laughing, somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. I'm literally in tears. Somebody say Meek Mills."

"That part was really funny to me," the hip-hop star who is now Ye added. 

More From Entertainment:

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc
Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt

Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt
Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch

Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch
Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market

Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market
Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado
Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be ‘annoying sometimes’

Zoe Saldana says working with Marvel can be ‘annoying sometimes’
Buckingham Palace 'cautious' after receiving email on Harry, Meghan behalf

Buckingham Palace 'cautious' after receiving email on Harry, Meghan behalf

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby

Blake Lively gets into festive mode as she prepares to welcome fourth baby

Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales reaches 50,000 signatures

Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales reaches 50,000 signatures