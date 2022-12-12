Kanye West in splits over Meek Mill's advice about his controversial outfit

Kanye West was left in splits to listen Meek Mill and other celebrities reacting to his controversial t-shirt.

During his conversation on Wack 100 on Clubhouse, the Donda 2 hitmaker December 10 talked about his outfit for Paris Fashion Week in October which included a controversial “White Lives Matter’ tee.

While talking about the backlash over the outfit, Kanye broke into a burst of laughter as he said: “And I put White Lives Matter on a t-shirt.”

“And they said, you know what let's go get celebrities, let's go get Puff Daddy, let's get Dave Chappelle, let's get Meek Mills. What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me?" he said.

“This is the funniest thing,” he continued. “Yo man, I'm about to start crying laughing, somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. I'm literally in tears. Somebody say Meek Mills."

"That part was really funny to me," the hip-hop star who is now Ye added.