Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Lizzo has surprised her fans as she confirmed the news that she will be Saturday Night Live's next musical guest on December 17.

The year’s final episode will be hosted by Elvis star Austin Butler.

Lizzo will be joining the show after musical act the Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced to cancel their appearance on the show due to guitarist Nick Zimmer’s diagnose with pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning superstar, 34, took to her Instagram and shared a picture of three sticky notes announcing that she will be paired with Butler.

“SURPRISE!” Lizzo captioned the post, bookending @nbcsnl' with two Christmas tree emoticons.

'It's been an up and down recovery process,' the band wrote on Instagram on Saturday. 'The band's top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery, as a result we had to pull out from our engagements of KROG's Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live.'



Lizzo's post garnered likes in no time. Many of the singer’s fans took to the comment section to express their joy.

“I CANNOT WAIT,” declared a fan. “Did my dreams come true?” asked another follower. “Dream man and my favorite woman,” added another.

SNL originally confirmed the news during its show on Saturday night, leading Lizzo to confirm the announcement with her Instagram post shortly thereafter.