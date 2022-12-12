Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch

File Footage

A resurfaced video of Gerard Pique with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti in absence of Shakira hints that he cheated on her.



The reel featuring the sports star giving an interview to e-sports caster Ibai Llanos dates back to August, 15, 2021, when Pique was together with the Waka Waka hitmaker, as per Marca Magazine.

Marti can be seen in the background of the video helping Pique fix the camera and later answering the door when someone knocks seemingly confirms rumours of the footballer’s infidelity.

According to reports, at the time when the interview was conducted, Shakira was travelling with her kids, Sasha and Milan.

Pique and Shakira shocked their fans when they announced their separation in June this year. Following this, reports emerged that the former Barcelona star has cheated on the singer.

Just two months after their split, Pique publically appeared with Marti, a 23-year-old PR student, fueling the infidelity speculations.