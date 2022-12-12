 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie pulls off business chic wearing a white suit as she steps out in NYC

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Margot Robbie nailed the sophisticated New Yorker look as she stepped out on Sunday evening. 

The Suicide Squad actor,32, was spotted looking her best in a white suit and stylish trench coat, and fashionable pair of closed-toed, dark burgundy heels.

The Wolf Of Wall Street actress has been preparing for the release of her latest film, Babylon, which premieres later this month on December 23, where she plays a character based on Hollywood starlet, Clara Bow.

The talented actress was radiant in a classic white suit, comprising of a double-breasted blazer and loose-fitting slacks.

Photo credits: DailyMai
Photo credits: DailyMai

To stay warm in the brisk temperatures, the Barbie star chose to wear a nude-coloured, turtleneck sweater underneath for an additional layer.

The Oscar-nominated star was seen easily carrying a classy, white handbag in her left hand, which perfectly coincided with the colour scheme of her overall ensemble. However, the star chose to not add any flashy pieces of jewellery to allow her outfit to be the main focal point. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez sets tongues wagging with romantic gesture to Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux

Selena Gomez sets tongues wagging with romantic gesture to Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux
Tina Turner heartbroken on tragic death of beloved son Ronnie Turner: 'you left the world too early'

Tina Turner heartbroken on tragic death of beloved son Ronnie Turner: 'you left the world too early'
Netflix 'deletes its tweet' linking to Prince Harry and Meghan series trailer: Here's why

Netflix 'deletes its tweet' linking to Prince Harry and Meghan series trailer: Here's why
Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc
Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt

Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt
Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch

Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch
Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market

Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market
Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Meghan's friend Omid Scobie highlights flaws after Netflix releases new trailer for Sussexes' series

Meghan's friend Omid Scobie highlights flaws after Netflix releases new trailer for Sussexes' series
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado
Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore