Netflix 'deletes its tweet' linking to Prince Harry and Meghan series trailer: Here's why

Netflix has reportedly deleted its initial tweet linking to the Prince Harry and Meghan trailer.



Royal expert Richard Eden tweeted: Intriguing that #Netflix deleted its initial tweet linking to the #PrinceHarry and #Meghan trailer.

He added: "I deleted my own tweet as a result and posted another one. Looks like its lawyers are nervous about all these 'lying' accusations. #royal

Earlier, Royal biographer and friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Omid Scobie appeared to defend the Sussexes, claiming the streaming giant misquoted the couple.



Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive docu-series. However, clip shared on the streaming network's website appears to misquote Harry, compared to that of the Twitter trailer version.

Royal biographer said: "Very strange... The Twitter trailer subtitles quote Prince Harry: "they were happy to lie".

He added: "But on Netflix's website's version the subtitles read: "The British media were willing to lie."

Harry and Meghan's friend apparently tried to defend the Sussexes as he continued: "This is NOT what Prince Harry says", adding that, "but difficult to know the context from a trailer".