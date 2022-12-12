 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'deletes its tweet' linking to Prince Harry and Meghan series trailer: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Netflix has reportedly deleted its initial tweet linking to the Prince Harry and Meghan trailer. 

Royal expert Richard Eden tweeted: Intriguing that #Netflix deleted its initial tweet linking to the #PrinceHarry and #Meghan trailer. 

He added: "I deleted my own tweet as a result and posted another one. Looks like its lawyers are nervous about all these 'lying' accusations. #royal

Earlier, Royal biographer and friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Omid Scobie appeared to defend the Sussexes, claiming the streaming giant misquoted the couple.

Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive docu-series. However, clip shared on the streaming network's website appears to misquote Harry, compared to that of the Twitter trailer version.

Royal biographer said: "Very strange... The Twitter trailer subtitles quote Prince Harry: "they were happy to lie".

He added: "But on Netflix's website's version the subtitles read: "The British media were willing to lie."

Harry and Meghan's friend apparently tried to defend the Sussexes as he continued: "This is NOT what Prince Harry says", adding that, "but difficult to know the context from a trailer".

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez sets tongues wagging with romantic gesture to Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux

Selena Gomez sets tongues wagging with romantic gesture to Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux
Tina Turner heartbroken on tragic death of beloved son Ronnie Turner: 'you left the world too early'

Tina Turner heartbroken on tragic death of beloved son Ronnie Turner: 'you left the world too early'
Margot Robbie pulls off business chic wearing a white suit as she steps out in NYC

Margot Robbie pulls off business chic wearing a white suit as she steps out in NYC
Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc

Maren Morris sides with Meghan Markle amid ongoing backlash over her new doc
Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt

Travis Barker dubbed 'insensitive' for wearing a 'tasteless gunshot' shirt
Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch

Old video shows Gerard Pique with Clara Chia Marti in Shakira’s absence: Watch
Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market

Expensive ‘Avatar’ sequel faces transformed movie market
Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Megan Fox hits back at trolls accusing her of objectifying herself

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Lizzo joins SNL as musical guest of the year, Austin Butler to host

Meghan's friend Omid Scobie highlights flaws after Netflix releases new trailer for Sussexes' series

Meghan's friend Omid Scobie highlights flaws after Netflix releases new trailer for Sussexes' series
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner cut stylish figure in Colorado
Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore

Bruce Willis revises will, leaves only 1% of fortune for daughters with Demi Moore