Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst

Blackish actress Marsai Martin recently got candid about her health struggles in order to spread awareness among young women.

According to Enews, Marsai Martin revealed on a series of Instagram stories on December 10 that she went through a surgical operation to remove a large ovarian cyst after over 4 Years of pain.

"If you missed my live, long story short, I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years," Marsai wrote alongside a black-and-white video of her in a hospital bed.



She continued, "I really don't remember any of this sh*t because of the anesthesia, lol. But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process."

The 18-year-old explained the reason for sharing her health battle, "The only reason I am sharing this is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles."

She added, "You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth."



Sharing an update on December 11, she told reassured her followers that she is on the mend—and thanked fans for sharing their experiences with her.



