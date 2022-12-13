 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst

Blackish actress Marsai Martin recently got candid about her health struggles in order to spread awareness among young women.

According to Enews, Marsai Martin revealed on a series of Instagram stories on December 10 that she went through a surgical operation to remove a large ovarian cyst after over 4 Years of pain.

"If you missed my live, long story short, I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years," Marsai wrote alongside a black-and-white video of her in a hospital bed.

She continued, "I really don't remember any of this sh*t because of the anesthesia, lol. But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process."

The 18-year-old explained the reason for sharing her health battle, "The only reason I am sharing this is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles."

 She added, "You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth."

Sharing an update on December 11, she told reassured her followers that she is on the mend—and thanked fans for sharing their experiences with her.

Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst


More From Entertainment:

Netflix to release its original Japanese movie 'Call Me Chihiro'

Netflix to release its original Japanese movie 'Call Me Chihiro'

Selena Gomez receives her first Golden Globe nomination for acting

Selena Gomez receives her first Golden Globe nomination for acting
Todd Phillips unveils first look of Joaquin Phoenix in the 'Joker' sequel

Todd Phillips unveils first look of Joaquin Phoenix in the 'Joker' sequel
Austin Butler did not see his family for three years while working in 'Elvis': It was the 'only thing' for him

Austin Butler did not see his family for three years while working in 'Elvis': It was the 'only thing' for him
Ashley Roberts stuns in pink checked skirt suit as she makes glamorous appearance

Ashley Roberts stuns in pink checked skirt suit as she makes glamorous appearance
Chris Wallace joins HBO Max and CNN for 'Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace'

Chris Wallace joins HBO Max and CNN for 'Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace'
Is BTS RM dating someone named Sooyeon? ARMY in a state of shock and confusion

Is BTS RM dating someone named Sooyeon? ARMY in a state of shock and confusion

Piers Morgan to host Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at his show?

Piers Morgan to host Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at his show?
Angelina Jolie makes casual look chic on LA shopping trip with daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie makes casual look chic on LA shopping trip with daughter Zahara
Blake Lively ditches glam, posts make-up free snap as she tags husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively ditches glam, posts make-up free snap as she tags husband Ryan Reynolds
Jana Kramer staying positive despite not having kids for Christmas Eve

Jana Kramer staying positive despite not having kids for Christmas Eve

Meghan Markle claims she was ‘fed to the wolves’ before ‘Megxit’

Meghan Markle claims she was ‘fed to the wolves’ before ‘Megxit’