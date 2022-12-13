 
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
King Charles shares latest statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims in new trailer

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

King Charles shares latest statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims in new trailer

King Charles has shared latest social media post after his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle made fresh claims in the new trailer of their Netflix documentary.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, 74, shared the statement on Twitter and Instagram handles as the monarch met staff, students and volunteers at a residential college for blind and visually impaired people during a visit to Herefordshire.

The King's statement reads: “I could not be more pleased to see how all these obstacles are being overcome and to know that the college and its students are ready to face the future with confidence and hope.”

To celebrate the Royal National College for the Blind’s 150th anniversary, the King met students who are being equipped with the skills to live independently, and to prepare for university and work.

Alongside academic studies, students are encouraged to take part in varied activities, from practical skills like cooking, to assisted team sports.

In the sports hall, King Charles was shown a demonstration of Blind Football, where players are guided by the voices of their teammates.

Earlier, the trailer for the latest episodes of the docuseries on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan was released on Monday, with the royal feud set to escalate with a claim that Buckingham Palace was "happy to lie" for Prince William.

Meghan, 41, separately claims she was "fed to the wolves" after the pair quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to North America.

