 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Netflix top 20 must-watch trending movies & series

Netflix has offered its audience a wide collection of streaming content in multiple genres.

Here’s the list of the top 20 movies and series currently trending on the platform.

Movies:

  1. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  2. Troll
  3. Lady Chatterley's Lover
  4. God's Crooked Lines
  5. My Name Is Vendetta
  6. A Christmas Miracle for Daisy
  7. The Swimmers
  8. One Night in Bangkok
  9. Hunter Killer
  10. Uncharted
  11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  12. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
  13. Kantara
  14. Tom & Jerry
  15. Goodbye
  16. Shooter
  17. A Man of Action
  18. The Marriage App
  19. Warriors of Future
  20. PAW Patrol: The Movie

Series:

  1. Wednesday
  2. Harry & Meghan
  3. Firefly Lane
  4. Too Hot to Handle
  5. 1899
  6. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
  7. Odio Il Natale
  8. The Crown
  9. Til Money Do Us Part
  10. Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
  11. Shuroop
  12. CAT
  13. Alchemy of Souls
  14. Lookism
  15. Elite
  16. The Good Doctor
  17. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  18. How To Ruin Christmas
  19. First Love
  20. The Blacklist 

