Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Liam Payne spends 50 hours to paint Queen Elizabeth portrait

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Liam Payne recently revealed that he poured in loads efforts to pay heart-touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by creating an oil painting of the late monarch.

Taking to Instagram, the One Direction alum shared a photo of his unfinished work which took him 50 hours to paint.

He wrote alongside the photo: “Unfinished oil canvas I painted of the Queen. This is 4.5 feet tall and took about 50 hours... RIP HRH.”

In the painting, the late monarch can be seen wearing the State Diadem - a crown which was made in 1820 for King George IV.

Previously, the British singer made a portrait of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip in April last year after the Duke’s death.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, the Strip That Down hitmaker dropped a video of the painting in which the late Duke of Edinburgh is seen wearing his navy uniform.

He captioned the video: “Rest in peace, HRH Prince Philip. A small tribute to you, thank you for your service.”

