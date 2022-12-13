Liam Payne spends 50 hours to paint Queen Elizabeth portrait

Liam Payne recently revealed that he poured in loads efforts to pay heart-touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by creating an oil painting of the late monarch.

Taking to Instagram, the One Direction alum shared a photo of his unfinished work which took him 50 hours to paint.

He wrote alongside the photo: “Unfinished oil canvas I painted of the Queen. This is 4.5 feet tall and took about 50 hours... RIP HRH.”

In the painting, the late monarch can be seen wearing the State Diadem - a crown which was made in 1820 for King George IV.

Previously, the British singer made a portrait of the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip in April last year after the Duke’s death.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, the Strip That Down hitmaker dropped a video of the painting in which the late Duke of Edinburgh is seen wearing his navy uniform.

He captioned the video: “Rest in peace, HRH Prince Philip. A small tribute to you, thank you for your service.”