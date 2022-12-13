Dove Cameron gushes over Selena Gomez for giving her kind advice before Disney show

Dove Cameron gushed over Selena Gomez while revealing how she helped her before her debut on the Disney Channel with Liv And Maddy.

The Descendants actor revealed that Only Murders in the Building star gave her important advice before she started working on the show.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Cameron detailed her interaction with Gomez, “Selena gave me some advice on what not to do, and definitely things to do.”

“For a couple months following that, I would text her in a panic being like, ‘I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!’ And she's like, ‘Be yourself; everybody wants you to be yourself. You're gonna kill it.’ That was really important to me,” she added.

Cameron went on to reveal that she was put into contact with Gomez by Gary Marsh — who ran the Disney Channel — adding that she is grateful indebted to him for all the success she has had in her career.

“When I first started out on Disney Channel, the head of the network at the time, Gary Marsh, was also the person who had discovered Selena. I owe him everything, what he did for me and my career,” she continued.

“He loved Selena and he was like, ‘I really want you to do me a favor, would you go and meet with Selena? She can talk to you about what this is about to be because your life's going to change.’

“She was really kind. She had me over to her house. I had never even done anything. I wasn't doing interviews or anything. We sat at her kitchen table for hours, I think she offered to make me toast,” she shared.