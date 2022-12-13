 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Dove Cameron gushes over Selena Gomez for giving her kind advice before Disney show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Dove Cameron gushes over Selena Gomez for giving her kind advice before Disney show
Dove Cameron gushes over Selena Gomez for giving her kind advice before Disney show

Dove Cameron gushed over Selena Gomez while revealing how she helped her before her debut on the Disney Channel with Liv And Maddy.

The Descendants actor revealed that Only Murders in the Building star gave her important advice before she started working on the show.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Cameron detailed her interaction with Gomez, “Selena gave me some advice on what not to do, and definitely things to do.”

“For a couple months following that, I would text her in a panic being like, ‘I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!’ And she's like, ‘Be yourself; everybody wants you to be yourself. You're gonna kill it.’ That was really important to me,” she added.

Cameron went on to reveal that she was put into contact with Gomez by Gary Marsh — who ran the Disney Channel — adding that she is grateful indebted to him for all the success she has had in her career.

“When I first started out on Disney Channel, the head of the network at the time, Gary Marsh, was also the person who had discovered Selena. I owe him everything, what he did for me and my career,” she continued.

“He loved Selena and he was like, ‘I really want you to do me a favor, would you go and meet with Selena? She can talk to you about what this is about to be because your life's going to change.’

“She was really kind. She had me over to her house. I had never even done anything. I wasn't doing interviews or anything. We sat at her kitchen table for hours, I think she offered to make me toast,” she shared.

More From Entertainment:

‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at age of 85

‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at age of 85
Prince Harry widens rift with Prince William with new claims?

Prince Harry widens rift with Prince William with new claims?
Liam Payne spends 50 hours to paint Queen Elizabeth portrait

Liam Payne spends 50 hours to paint Queen Elizabeth portrait
Netflix top 20 must-watch trending movies & series

Netflix top 20 must-watch trending movies & series
King Charles life in 'danger' after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims?

King Charles life in 'danger' after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims?
Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case

Taylor Swift, songwriters agree to end 'Shake It Off' copyright case
King Charles shares latest statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims in new trailer

King Charles shares latest statement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry claims in new trailer
BTS' label HYBE issues statement addressing Jin military enlistment

BTS' label HYBE issues statement addressing Jin military enlistment
Olivia Wilde faces ANOTHER SETBACK after shocking split with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde faces ANOTHER SETBACK after shocking split with Harry Styles
Netflix to release its original Japanese movie 'Call Me Chihiro'

Netflix to release its original Japanese movie 'Call Me Chihiro'

Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst

Marsai Martin undergoes surgery to remove Ovarian cyst
Selena Gomez receives her first Golden Globe nomination for acting

Selena Gomez receives her first Golden Globe nomination for acting