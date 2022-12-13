‘Oppenheimer’ new images give exclusive look at Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt

Christopher Nolan has given fans an exclusive look at his much-anticipated project, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American scientist known for his creation of the atomic bomb.

On Sunday, several new images from Nolan’s upcoming epic project have been released, revealing first look at the likes of Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr., both of whom will star alongside Murphy in the biopic.

Total Film Magazine also posted the brand new pictures from the upcoming movie as a preview for their 2023 cover story.



In the latest released pictures, the Peaky Blinders actor was seen as a distraught-looking J. Robert Oppenheimer - surrounded by men, including the Iron Man star, 57, who plays Lewis Strauss — another major figure in the development of the atomic bomb.

One of the pictures shows the Quiet Place actress, who plays Oppenheimer's wife Katherine, clasps Murphy's face. There is also an image of Murphy climbing a structure as well as sitting at a table at some kind of hearing or trial.

The Tenet director also revealed that the upcoming movie will also feature sequences in color. The use of black-and-white in the trailer and early imager hears back to Nolan’s earliest films such as Memento.

"I very much loved the structural assistance and the aesthetic charge of shifting between color and black and white that I had on Memento,” recalled Nolan in Total Film’s upcoming 2023 Preview issue.

Oppenheimer releases on July 21, 2023, and depicts the life of theoretical physicist Oppenheimer, who was the manager of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project.