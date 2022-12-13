 
Prince Harry ‘disloyalty’ would have left Princess Diana ‘appalled’

Prince Harry’s claims that Buckingham Palace lied to ‘protect’ his brother Prince William would have left Princess Diana “appalled” by his “disloyalty”.

In the trailer of the last three episodes of the Sussexes’ Netflix docu-series, the Duke aimed at the Royal Family.

Reacting to the Prince’s remarks, royal expert Tom Bower slammed the father-of-two for his “treacherous collaboration” with the streaming giant, claiming that his relationship with William has been “destroyed”.

The biographer said: “Their mother Diana would be appalled by Harry's disloyalty. Not only is that rupture distressing for William and King Charles, but also for the country.

“The image of warring brothers is terrible for Britain's global reputation,” he added.

Tom also clapped back at the couple’s decision to leave the UK for America due to their security. 

“I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did,” the expert added. 

