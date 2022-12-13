Twitter safety chief uncertain over Kanye West permanent ban

Twitter safety head says unsure about Kanye West's ban from social media is permanent.

The chief of trust and safety of Twitter, Ella Irwin, told The Wall Street Journal that she couldn't ensure Ye's return to the platform, saying, "I don't know that we know the answer to that yet."



Irwin also said that content moderation decisions were being made on the fly, adding that the company is "biasing towards moving quickly and figuring out the details in some of these areas after."

West was removed from the social media platform this month after he tweeted a hybrid symbol of the swastika and the Star of David.

After, Musk ruled to suspend Ye's account and shared text messages in which he told Ye, "you have gone too far. This is not love."