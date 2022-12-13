 
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Kendall Jenner hilariously trolled for looking like 'sofa cushion' in oversized jacket

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Kendall Jenner roasted by fans after she donned oversized jacket during vacation in Aspen.

The supermodel dropped pictures from her vacation donning an oversized green coat with deep auburn-colored fur cowboy hat.

While some fans of the The Kardashians star praised her look, other mocked Kendall for looking like a “ball sack” in the jacket.

“Not an attractive coat,” one fan wrote in the comment section while a critic said, “The outfit I’d wear to the search party to look for my rich husband who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.”

“Ugliest jacket ever,” one fan commented as another said that Kendall looks like a stylish “sofa cushion in Aspen.”

"I know the jacket is ugly, but I don’t know, I feel like I could snuggle up in there and take a warm nap," one critic bashed her look.

"Omg fuzzy cowboy hat I want it!! the jacket looks like a garbage bag," another comment read.

