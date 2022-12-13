Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie's new explosive book about royal family turmoil gets release date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie has announced the publication date for his next explosive book about the royal family turmoil.



Omid Scobie's hotly-anticipated book, titled Endgame, promises to detail the monarchy and its fight for survival. The book will hit the shelves worldwide on August 1, 2023.

A statement from the publisher says: "On September 8, 2022, the world stood still as news broke of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. Her death dismantled the protective shield around the world's most famous family and saw a long-simmering crisis of confidence in the British monarchy begin to resurface."

"Now, with unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations, journalist Omid Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil - exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future. This is the monarchy's endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?"

The book will be released just eight months after Prince Harry's hotly-anticipated memoir which is set to be out in January. 'Spare' is likely to be a very difficult read for the Duke's father King Charles III and his brother Prince William.

There are speculations that these attacks on the monarchy and royal family may not be well-received by royal fans. Meghan and Harry have already been branded "the two most ungrateful people on earth" and furiously accused of launching an "all-out assault" against the Royal Family amid their Netflix docuseries.