Lily Collins reveals that her show Emily In Paris has a ‘celebrity’ fan

Lily Collins is currently busy promoting the season three of her hit series Emily in Paris.

On Monday, the Love, Rosie actress appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to to speak up on her upcoming season, slated to release on Netflix on December 21.

When Stephen questioned Lily about meeting France president Emmanuel Macron, to this, she responded, “I have met his lovely wife (Brigitte).”

Talking about Brigitte, Lily revealed, “She’s actually a really big fan of the show.”

During the talk show, the actress shared that for each season of the show, she spends about five months in Paris while filming the series.

“It's a lovely gig. I actually now have a residency card. Yeah, I have, like, a two-year residency card,” said the 33-year-old.

The Mirror Mirror actress continued, “Which I just never thought I'd get to say that. We're so the grateful to be able to shoot there. Paris has really enveloped us and welcomed us.”

While discussing about her recent cover of Vogue Paris, Lily told the host, “That was a real shock when I got that cover.”

“I'm not going to lie. I was like, What! I was so honoured to be on the cover of French Vogue,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, the series revolves around Chicago native Emily Cooper (played by Lily), who gets the opportunity to take a job in Paris which enables her to bring American perspective to a French marketing firm.