Wednesday Dec 14 2022
'Meghan & Harry' becomes Netflix's biggest documentary debut of all time

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

The first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary has been Netflix's biggest documentary debut of all time. 

A representative said the documentary debuted with 81.55M hours viewed by over 28 million households (in four days), the highest of any documentary in a premiere week.

"Harry & Meghan" was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between Dec. 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama "Wednesday." "Harry & Meghan" was the number one English-language series during the week in Britain.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates.

The first three episodes of the documentary were released when Prime William and Kate Middleton arrived in the United States for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

