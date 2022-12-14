Ananya Panday's rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapoor joins her to watch FIFA Semis in Doha

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday were spotted together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor are rumoured to be dating as the two have been spotted together at different events and the now the duo has been spotted attending the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Ananya recently flew off to Doha with father Chunky Pandey. The father-daughter duo was accompanied by Sanjay Kapoor and his daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Sources revealed that Aditya also joined his rumoured girlfriend in Qatar. A picture has been circulating where he can be seen posing with Panday.





Reportedly, the couple started dating recently and has decided to remain tight-lipped over their relationship. The rumours sparked after a series of events. For example; Ananya and Aditya were seen together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.



Furthermore, the Liger actress openly said that she finds the Fitoor actor 'hot' at Koffee With Karan 7.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She last appeared in film Gehraiyaan that featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Her last film Liger with Vijay Deverkonda failed terribly at the box office, reports PinkVilla.